Premier League Referees Revealed as Highest Paid in Europe

Premier League referees are officially the highest paid in Europe 's top five leagues after their stunning wages were revealed. The Premier League has always boasted some of the top referees in world football, and now it turns out they have the best paid. A recent study conducted and verified by the leagues concerned shows how much referees earn in Europe 's top five divisions and Major League Soccer.

Premier League referees are paid on a sliding scale between £73,191, £105,257 and £147,258 depending on their level of experience and rank. Referees also earn a match fee of £1,116 per game, while video assistant referees receive a match fee of £837. Premier League referees, including the likes of Anthony Taylor and Michael Oliver, also receive bonuses based on the quality of their performances and how many 'key match incidents' they get right

Premier League Referees Highest Paid Europe Wages

