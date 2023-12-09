Premier League Predictions: Wins for Wolves, Liverpool, Brighton and Man Utd

Our tipster Jones Knows predicts wins for Wolves, Liverpool, Brighton and Man Utd in the Premier League. Crystal Palace's tactic of playing nullifying and dour first-half football is getting tiresome. They have scored only 3 first-half goals in 15 matches this season.





SkySports » / 🏆 58. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premier League: Wolves v Tottenham - team news & build-upFollow live text coverage as Wolves host Tottenham in the Premier League, plus build-up to four more games.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Liverpool predicted to finish third in Premier LeagueThe Reds have enjoyed a strong start to the season under Jurgen Klopp and currently sit third in the Premier League title race behind Man City and Tottenham

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Dominik Szoboszlai Named Liverpool's Fastest Player in Premier LeagueLiverpool's summer signing continues to breathe fresh life into a midfield that last season received so much scrutiny

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Roberto Firmino Opens Up on Heartbreak of Celebrating Liverpool's Premier League Title Without FansThe former Reds forward has opened up on his time spent at Anfield, insisting he will always wish things turned out slightly differently during Liverpool's 19/20 Premier League triumph

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

We simulated Liverpool vs Brentford to predict Premier League scoreLiverpool host Brentford the Premier League on Sunday, so we simulated the clash to predict the outcome

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Premier League: Build-up to four games, including Liverpool v BrentfordFollow live text and radio coverage of Sunday's Premier League action, including Liverpool v Brentford.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »