Premier League Players' Goal Comparison

The Manchester City striker following up 36 goals last season, with 18 goals so far this time., I couldn’t though help but think what could have been possible for Alexander Isak this season if he had stayed fit and available all season… These are the seven Premier League players to have scored 15 or more goals so far and how they compare on these various metrics when it comes to goals scored / threat:– Average of 112 minutes per goal, average of 0.

80 goals per 90 minutes, 23% goal conversion, 57% shot accuracy– Average of 163 minutes per goal, average of 0.55 goals per 90 minutes, 23% goal conversion, 57% shot accuracy– Average of 119 minutes per goal, average of 0

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NUFCTheMag / 🏆 124. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premier League Hall of Fame official announcement – 15 nominations includes 4 former Newcastle United players15 nominations includes 4 former Newcastle United players - Premier League Hall of Fame official announcement

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Leeds United 'at risk' of losing 31-goal trio as Premier League loanee 'unlikely' to stayYour round-up of the latest Leeds United stories during the March international break.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Indian Premier League: Which England players feature, what to expect, and who might win?A team-by-team preview of the 2024 Indian Premier League season. What to expect and who might win?

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

The nine highest-paid players in european football named and ranked including five Premier League starsThe list includes some surprise names.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Indian Premier League: Which England players feature, what to expect, and who might win?A team-by-team preview of the 2024 Indian Premier League season. What to expect and who might win?

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Indian Premier League: Which England players feature, what to expect, and who might win?A team-by-team preview of the 2024 Indian Premier League season. What to expect and who might win?

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »