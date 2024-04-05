Premier League Fixtures for First Week in May Announced

Six Premier League matches have been selected for live broadcast the first week in May. However, Burnley is not one of them, so that means it will stay now at 3pm on Saturday 4 May at Turf Moor. The Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur , which was previously postponed due to Chelsea ’s participation in the EFL Cup final, has also been given a new date of Thursday 2 May.

The Premier League would like to apologise to supporters for the inconvenience caused by the delay in announcing these fixtures. This was caused by significant disruption to London-based fixtures as a result of the planned TFL strikes on Saturday 4 May, which were cancelled on Thursda

Premier League Fixtures Live Broadcast Burnley Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur New Date Inconvenience Delay TFL Strikes

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NUFCTheMag / 🏆 124. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premier League fixtures: Key Liverpool and Man City title games live on Sky in MaySky Sports will be showing key fixtures involving both Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League run-in this May.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Live Premier League football on Sky Sports - plus more fixtures, games, dates, kick-off timesAll the live football on Sky Sports, including key clashes in the Championship, WSL and the Premier League this weekend...

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Man City's next six Premier League fixtures compared to Liverpool and ArsenalThe crucial period of the season is approaching and Manchester City is chasing down the Premier League title after the XX result against Liverpool

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Liverpool's next six Premier League fixtures compared to Man City and ArsenalLiverpool are heading into a crucial period of matches as they chase down the Premier League title after the draw against Manchester City

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Live Premier League football on Sky Sports - plus more fixtures, games, dates, kick-off timesAll the live football on Sky Sports, including key clashes in the Championship, WSL and the Premier League this weekend...

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Premier League Darts fixtures 2024: Full schedule with Michael van Gerwen setting the early paceAll the 2024 Premier League fixtures and results as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Night Six winner Luke Humphries get set to headline in Nottingham.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »