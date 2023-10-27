Premier League: Crystal Palace v Tottenham - team news & build-up

Tonight, Spurs are at Crystal Palace. Is it just me or do these Friday night games always seem to feature Palace? They've had the very epitome of an inconsistent season so far.

Three wins, three draws and three losses from their nine games and they've not had two the same on the trot. They come into this sat quite comfortably in midtable, but with a bit of a point to prove after taking a pasting from Newcastle last time out. What better way to do that than taking down the league leaders, who just happen to be a London rival?

Read more:

BBCMOTD »

Premier League predictions: Ange ball to dismantle sluggish Crystal Palace on FNFOur tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the Premier League action, unleashing his predictions and betting angles across an exciting weekend. Read more ⮕

Premier League predictions: Angeball to dismantle sluggish Crystal Palace on FNFOur tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the Premier League action, unleashing his predictions and betting angles across an exciting weekend. Read more ⮕

Premier League predictions: Angeball to dismantle sluggish Crystal Palace on FNFOur tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the Premier League action, unleashing his predictions and betting angles across an exciting weekend. Read more ⮕

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live updates: Early Premier League team news, line-ups latest, predictionFollow live coverage as Tottenham attempt to extend their lead atop the Premier League with a win at Crystal Palace today Read more ⮕

Premier League news live updates: Liverpool, Man City, Barcelona latest and Champions League reactionThe latest news and reaction from the WSL, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A and beyond Read more ⮕

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Eberechi Eze & Michael Olise injury updatePalace have been without Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze for some time. Read more ⮕