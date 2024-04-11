Premier League clubs to face points deductions for financial breaches

The threat of points deductions for clubs that breach Premier League financial regulations is to remain, regardless of the form that any new controls take. Member clubs of the Premier League met on Wednesday (April 10) for their monthly shareholder meeting where one of the main issues on the agenda was how to go about finding appropriate financial controls that can replace the current profit and sustainability rules ( PSR ).

PSR has become a dominant topic in the Premier League this season, with Everton landed with two charges for different accounting periods and two separate points deductions for breaching PSR. Back in March last year, the Toffees were hit with a charge for a breach in the 2021/22 accounts of around £20m against the allowable level of £105m over three years. For that breach they were handed a 10-point deduction in November, a punishment that was reduced to six upon appeal in February. Last week, Everton’s breach for the 2022/23 financial year saw them hit with another deduction, this time a two-point deduction. Initially, the Premier League had sought a 12-point deduction for Everton for 2021/22, and they had been seeking a five-point deduction for the 2022/23 offence

