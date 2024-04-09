Premier League clubs interested in Nico Williams, Newcastle close to new Joelinton contract

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams is attracting interest from Premier League clubs, with Tottenham monitoring his situation. Newcastle United are close to securing a new contract for Joelinton . Liverpool and Luis Diaz face a decision on whether to extend the winger's contract or sell him, as Paris Saint-Germain and other clubs are interested. Tyler Offiah , son of rugby league legend Martin Offiah, will join Bath on a three-year deal.

The Rugby Football Union CEO, Bill Sweeney, downplays concerns over England's talent drain to France. Manchester United may sell several high-profile players this summer. The agency representing Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been ordered to pay £4.5m in compensation to a former player by a Dutch court

