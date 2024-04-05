Premier League clubs face challenges with Profit and Sustainability rules

It's been another week of talk around Premier League clubs being dominated by Profit and Sustainability and the PSR rules that are causing plenty of them a headache heading into the summer transfer window. As with every PSR discussion, it isn't long before Manchester City crop up, despite the differences in cases between the Blues and those clubs that have either fallen foul of the Premier League 's new spending rules or are struggling to stay within them.

Those PSR rules are coming into sharper focus at the moment, with Everton charged twice for breaching them, while Nottingham Forest and Leicester City have also been hit with charges. Everton have been docked six points, reduced from 10 on appeal, for their first charge, while Forest have also been hit with a four-point deduction

