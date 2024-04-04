Premier League clubs considering scrapping points deductions and introducing 'luxury tax'

A new report suggests Premier League clubs are considering scrapping points deductions and introducing a ' luxury tax ' amid fears around profit and sustainability rules.
Back in February, Everton's 10-point deduction for breaches of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules wasand Nottingham Forest a significant points deduction has left many officials to deem the league's profit and sustainability rules 'not fit for purpose', according to a report from the's position as one of the world's best league as it will no longer be able to lure the best players on big salaries.Such is the concern amongst officials, the introduction of a new system has been discussed, with as many as 17 of the 20 clubs thought to be keen on making significant change.This new system could be voted in at the end of the season meeting in Jun
Premier League Clubs Points Deductions Luxury Tax Profit Sustainability Rules Change
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Oleksandr Zinchenko says Arsenal can ‘compete with the best teams in the world’The Gunners are in the hunt for both the Premier League and the Champions League.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »