Premier League clubs considering changing PSR punishments

A new exclusive on Thursday has now reported that Premier League clubs could be set to move from the current PSR punishments. The report from The Mail says that their information is that Premier League clubs are going to look at changing from the current points deductions to a kind of system that operates in certain American sports. The so called ‘ luxury tax ’ is something that relates to the finances of America’s Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association.

It is used as a ‘soft cap’ on the allowed salaries of each team’s playing squad, where if they spend more than the guidelines, then they are ‘taxed’, the more they overspend the more they are ‘taxed’

Premier League Clubs Consider 'Luxury Tax' for PSR BreachesPremier League clubs are reportedly considering introducing a 'luxury tax' which would bring potential changes to how breaches of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) are punished. Manchester United and Manchester City have been watching on this season as two top-flight clubs have been charged with alleged PSR breaches - Nottingham Forest and Everton. City, on the other hand, are currently being investigated for their 115 financial charges. The club strongly deny any wrongdoing. Forest and Everton were handed points deductions by independent commissions after being found in breach of the financial rules. Forest were docked four points while Everton have been deducted six points, which was reduced from 10 on appeal, and are still awaiting the outcome of a second charge

