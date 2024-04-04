Premier League clubs considering abolishing points deductions amid Nottingham Forest's appeal

Premier League clubs are reportedly considering abolishing points deductions amid Nottingham Forest 's appeal over their punishment for breaching the league's financial rules . The Reds received a four-point deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules ( PSR ), which they will appeal. Fellow top-flight club Everton were also deducted points which was reduced on appeal, and face a potential second deduction after being charged with breaching financial rules again.

Forest's punishment could actually have been worse than four points. The Premier League pushed for a six-point deduction - taking eight as a starting point to reflect Forest’s excess over the threshold being greater than Everton’s. However, the Reds had two points discounted for the club’s early plea and co-operatio

Premier League Clubs Points Deductions Nottingham Forest Appeal Punishment Financial Rules Profit And Sustainability Rules PSR Everton Breach Potential Second Deduction

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham Forest appeal four point deduction for breaching Premier League’s profitability rulesThe club lodged the appeal to the Chair of the Judicial Panel today, who will now appoint an Appeal Board to hear the case.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Nottingham Forest appeal four-point deduction from Premier LeagueThey broke profitability and sustainability rules.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Nottingham Forest lodge appeal against four-point deduction following Premier League Profit and...Financial Expert Stefan Borson reacts to Nottingham’s points deduction & argues why it’s not comparable to Everton

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Nottingham Forest appeal against four-point deduction in Premier League for PSR breachNottingham Forest have appealed against their four-point deduction in the Premier League.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Nottingham Forest's Four-Point Deduction Plunges Premier League into ControversyNottingham Forest has been deducted four points from the Premier League for breaching financial rules, leading to a serious relegation battle. The decision has sparked controversy and drama, with City Ground officials expressing their anger. Everton fans are questioning why Forest received a less severe punishment compared to their own breach. The Premier League's decision-making process is being heavily criticized, and the future of the league is in danger.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham Forest Handed Four-Point Deduction for Breaching Premier League RulesNottingham Forest have been given a four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), dropping them into the relegation zone. The club is extremely disappointed with the decision and claims trust in the governing body has been eroded.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »