Premier League clubs agree on changes to PSR rules

The 20 Premier League clubs have reached an agreement with changes to PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules ). The Guardian with an exclusive (see below) that reveals a unanimous vote has been carried, which will see ‘cost control ratio’ at the heart of future PSR /FFP strategy. Premier League clubs are looking to finalise their reform plans when they meet after the end of this season in June.

‘Premier League clubs have voted unanimously to adopt rules that will cap spending on players, as part of a reform of controversial profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). The full reform of PSR rules is ongoing, with officials hoping it will be completed by the time of th

Premier League PSR Profitability Sustainability Spending Players Reform Rules

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NUFCTheMag / 🏆 124. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Official Premier League announcement - Step forward as Premier League clubs agree VAR changeThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Premier League clubs agree major changes to PSRThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Premier League clubs considering changing PSR punishmentsPremier League clubs are reportedly considering changing the current PSR punishments to a system similar to the 'luxury tax' used in American sports.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Premier League Clubs Consider 'Luxury Tax' for PSR BreachesPremier League clubs are reportedly considering introducing a 'luxury tax' which would bring potential changes to how breaches of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) are punished. Manchester United and Manchester City have been watching on this season as two top-flight clubs have been charged with alleged PSR breaches - Nottingham Forest and Everton. City, on the other hand, are currently being investigated for their 115 financial charges. The club strongly deny any wrongdoing. Forest and Everton were handed points deductions by independent commissions after being found in breach of the financial rules. Forest were docked four points while Everton have been deducted six points, which was reduced from 10 on appeal, and are still awaiting the outcome of a second charge

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Premier League clubs set to vote on change from PSR points deductions to finesThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Premier League PSR rules – This latest shambles is surely tipping pointThis latest shambles is surely tipping point with Premier League PSR rules

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »