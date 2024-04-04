Premier League Betting Tips: Jones Knows' best bets for Thursday's action

I'm a little confused at why Mohamed Salah is 2/5 with Sky Bet to score anytime and Luis Diaz is 11/8. I'd have them around the same price on current form but obviously the bookmaker algorithms have spat out the rather chunky price on Diaz. In a turgid betting heat where a one-sided game looks on the cards, the Diaz anytime price looks one to focus on. The Colombian has netted seven times in his last 12 starts. In that timeframe he's had, wait for it, 50 shots to an average of 4.

1 per 90 minutes with 19 of those hitting the target

