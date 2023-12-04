Premier League agrees record £6.7bn TV deal with Sky and TNT

The Premier League has agreed a new record £6.7bn domestic television deal for Sky and TNT to show up to 270 live games a season. The top flight said the deal, which covers the four years from the 2025-26 season, is the 'largest sports media rights deal ever concluded in the UK'. The BBC's deal includes MOTD2 and Football Focus plus additional digital rights for its online platforms.

Sky has been awarded four of the five packages and will show a minimum of 215 matches a season including Saturday 5.30pm kick-offs, Sunday 2pm and 4.30pm kick-offs, plus evening games on Mondays and Fridays and three midweek rounds. TNT will show a minimum of 52 matches a season including all 12.30pm kick-offs on Saturdays and two midweek match rounds. Amazon, which shows 20 matches per season under the league's current deal, has not secured rights in the new agreement. This is the first time the Premier League has been through a tender process for its rights since 201





BBCSport » / 🏆 111. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amazon 'to rival' Sky and Tnt Sports for Premier League rightsThe streaming giant want to match the number of live games shown by the current rights holders.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Amazon considering bid to threaten Sky Sports and TNT's coverage of the Premier LeagueAmazon is considering a potential bid for Premier League television rights that could affect Sky Sports and TNT Sport’s monopoly in top-tier coverage.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Premier League live news updates: Latest Arsenal and Liverpool reaction; Champions League build-upWe'll bring you the reaction to the weekend's action from the Premier League and around Europe

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Forgotten Premier League star Dan Gosling drops down to sign for League Two club Notts County...Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in stitches at X-rated reply from Notts County fan group

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

How Premier League teams qualify for Champions League and Europa competitions for 24/25Sarah Winterburn has been Football365 Editor since 2002. She is a Huddersfield Town fan who lives in the far corner of West Yorkshire. She loves writing about Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and England.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Man Utd could cost Premier League extra Champions League spot in 2024/25 seasonManchester United could cost the Premier League an extra Champions League spot next season if their poor form continues.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »