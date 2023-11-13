Premature babies at risk as Gaza hospital runs out of fuel

Doctors are fighting to keep 36 premature babies alive in Al-Shifa hospital after incubators were turned off when electricity supplies ran out. Israel's Defence Force (IDF) said it delivered fuel to power the medical centre but Hamas has blocked people receiving it. The "only option" for babies and patients is for the hospital to have access to fuel, a charity says.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that “100 or so” people had been evacuated from Shifa and Israel had created safe corridors. Fighting outside of hospitals in Gaza has forced thousands to flee from the last shelters in the territory, leaving the critically wounded and newborns with dwindling supplies, health officials have said. As Israeli troops encircled Gaza's Shifa Hospital over the weekend, thousands fled, while hundreds of patients and displaced people remained, according to officials. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Shifa “is not functioning as a hospital anymor

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İTVNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: Israel-Hamas war: Red Cross surgeon in Gaza gives harrowing account of child amputationDr Tom Potokar told Sky News his team had to amputate the hand of a six-year-old child with 'very deep burn injuries'. He said they are working with 'very limited resources' and 'far from ideal circumstances anesthetising patients'.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Israel and Hamas dispute claims of Gaza hospital fuel offer - as 'babies among 12 dead'Officials in Israel say Hamas has blocked an offer of 300 litres of fuel to help the worsening situation in al Shifa hospital. Hamas denies the claim and says the quantity 'is not enough to operate hospital generators for more than 30 minutes'.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Latest Gaza-Israel news: Gaza’s main hospital ‘no longer functioning’ with babies’ lives at riskDozens of premature babies being treated at Al-Shifa hospital can’t be moved safely, an aid agency has warned

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Israel-Gaza latest: Israel offers to evacuate babies from 'warzone' hospital; Netanyahu sets condition for ceasefireIsrael's military says it will help evacuate babies from al Shifa hospital, which a surgeon has described as a 'warzone'. Meanwhile, Israel's prime minister has appeared to set a condition for a ceasefire to be considered - Hamas must release all hostages.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Israel-Gaza latest: Israel 'sets up evacuation routes from Gaza hospitals'; Netanyahu gives condition for ceasefire with HamasIsrael's military says it will help evacuate babies from al Shifa hospital, which a surgeon has described as a 'warzone'. Meanwhile, Israel's prime minister has appeared to set a condition for a ceasefire to be considered - Hamas must release all hostages.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Israel-Gaza latest: Deaths 'increase significantly' at Gaza's largest hospital; Hamas chief 'faked death before plotting Israel attack'A Palestinian health minister says 12 people have died at al Shifa hospital in Gaza due to a lack of electricity and medical supplies. Meanwhile, a UN peacekeeper has been shot in Lebanon near the Israeli border.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »