Premature babies at risk as Gaza hospital runs out of fuel

Doctors are fighting to keep 36 premature babies alive in Al-Shifa hospital after incubators were turned off when electricity supplies ran out. Israel's Defence Force (IDF) said it delivered fuel to power the medical centre but Hamas has blocked people receiving it. The "only option" for babies and patients is for the hospital to have access to fuel, a charity says.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that “100 or so” people had been evacuated from Shifa and Israel had created safe corridors. Fighting outside of hospitals in Gaza has forced thousands to flee from the last shelters in the territory, leaving the critically wounded and newborns with dwindling supplies, health officials have said. As Israeli troops encircled Gaza's Shifa Hospital over the weekend, thousands fled, while hundreds of patients and displaced people remained, according to officials. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Shifa “is not functioning as a hospital anymor
SKYNEWS: Israel-Gaza latest: Deaths 'increase significantly' at Gaza's largest hospital; Hamas chief 'faked death before plotting Israel attack'A Palestinian health minister says 12 people have died at al Shifa hospital in Gaza due to a lack of electricity and medical supplies. Meanwhile, a UN peacekeeper has been shot in Lebanon near the Israeli border.
