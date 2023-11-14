Preliminary List of Participants for Rolex 24 At Daytona Released

Although there are more than two months remaining until the race, the lineup already features 56 drivers that have captured victories in the season-opening endurance classic of the IMSA SportsCar Championship. “We could not be prouder to release this preliminary list of participants for the Rolex 24 At Daytona significantly earlier than we ever have before,” said IMSA President John Doonan.

“Looking up and down the lineup, we will have a tremendous field of teams, cars and drivers and no shortage of compelling storylines to develop and follow in the next two months as we lead up to the race. With such a stacked field, it would be impossible to identify a favorite in any of the four classes.” The GTP field features 10 entries among four different manufactures, while LMP2 is expected to expand to a 12-car grid. Meanwhile, GTD Pro has a record-tying 13-car field with 10 different manufacturers represented. The largest class is GTD, which will have 11 different manufacturers making up a 25-car fiel

