Prehistoric mound develops moat due to heavy rain

The Met Office issued a new yellow warning for heavy rain across southern parts of England for Thursday, as astonishing pictures showed how a prehistoric mound developed its own moat due to the downpour. The stunning image shows the 4,000 year old earth mound, which towers over the Wiltshire countryside, with a horse-shoe shaped moat that has formed around its base, after Storm Debi battered parts of the UK with heavy rain and 80mph winds.

The mound, known as Silbury Hill - one of the most mysterious and striking structures in Britain - lies close to the stone circles of Avebury and a few miles from Stonehenge. The ground surrounding the chalk mound, which roughly compares in height and size to the Egyptian pyramids, is believed to have become soft and saturated following the heavy rain, carving a moat around it. English Heritage's senior properties curator Win Scutt, told the BBC: 'The lake that forms seasonally around Silbury Hill is not a problem and drains away naturally

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.