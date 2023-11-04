Pregnant Mum Discovers Toddler Played in Asbestos-Riddled Water

A pregnant mum was left horrified after finding out her toddler had been playing in asbestos-riddled water. Sian Rigby has been left without a home after vacating the Southport property in June due to unlivable conditions. The 21-year-old, who is eight months pregnant with her second child, has been forced to move back in with her parents after leaving the flat she shared with her daughter since 2021

. Sian told how she was in hospital weekly due to health issues caused by the damp and asbestos in the property, Liverpool ECHO reports. Sian told the ECHO: "I noticed straight away it was damp after I signed the tenancy, which I reported in August last year. I did the flat-up and spent thousands on it. "It just got worse and there were leaks which caused damp and mould in my living room, kitchen, and everywhere in my house. There were just so many problems." Sian rented the property through registered social landlord Your Housing, but claims she "should have never been allowed to live" there. She claims she had to throw away her fridge, washing machine, and other household items due to the horrific conditions. The mum said: "We did not have heating or hot water... My little girl was playing in water that was coming through the kitchen once and I found out the water had asbestos in it. "I was in hospital quite a lot and not able to breathe... sometimes three days a week. I was fine before I got the property

