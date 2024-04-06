Pregnant Emily Atack Spotted on Outing with Boyfriend and Step-Cousin

Pregnant Emily Atack was spotted on a rare outing with boyfriend and step-cousin Dr Alistair Garner as they enjoyed a romantic stroll hand-in-hand through London on Friday. The TV personality, 34, showcased her blossoming bump on the walk after MailOnline revealed she was excepting her first child with her aunt's stepson, 37. Emily wore a figure-hugging T-shirt, that clung to her belly, which she teamed with jeans and layered the look with a long wool coat.

The former Inbertweeners star kept a low profile and shielded her eyes behind shades while slipping her feet into a pair of comfy boots. Meanwhile scientist Alistair, whose romance with Emily emerged back in September, opted for a shirt and chinos

