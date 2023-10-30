Predicted MW3 campaign early access preload date, time and download size

Contents show MW3 campaign early access preload date When can you preload the MW3 campaign early access? Modern Warfare 3 early access preload time US Modern Warfare 3 early access download time UK MW3 campaign download size The next installment in the never-ending Call of Duty series is quickly approaching. It’s a return to Modern Warfare 3, and it promises to be another exciting entry for the CoD community.

In order to play early access on PS5 and Xbox, you must purchase the cross-gen bundle. This costs £69.99/$79.99 on the PSN store. As for PC, you simply need to pre-order the regular edition. You do not need to buy the Vault edition to get early access on either console or PC. When can you preload the MW3 campaign early access? The MW3 campaign early access preload time is 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET/ 5 PM GMT on November 1st. This again comes courtesy of PlayStation Size on Twitter.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: VideoGamerCom »

Predicted Celtic XI to face Hibs as Brendan Rodgers faces Reo Hatate conundrumReo Hatate was injured in midweek against Atletico Madrid and he faces a few weeks out on the sidelines Read more ⮕

Grealish and Foden start in Man City predicted line-up vs Man UtdPep Guardiola could make changes at Old Trafford following the Champions League win over Young Boys. Read more ⮕

Amazon announces its predicted Top Ten Toys for Christmas 2023Nostalgia leads the way with Barbie, Furby, Pokémon, and LEGO Star Wars toys featuring in this year’s list Read more ⮕

Predicted Newcastle team v WolvesOne change - Predicted Newcastle team v Wolves Read more ⮕

Mercedes Predicted to Beat Ferrari to Mexican Grand Prix PodiumDanica Patrick doubts Ferrari's ability to win the Mexican Grand Prix, while Jenson Button predicts Mercedes will outpace them on the podium. Read more ⮕

Bank of England interest rate decision due this week predicted to stay the sameThe base rate is widely expected to be kept at 5.25 per cent, but there is a chance it could rise. Read more ⮕