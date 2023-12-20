Praya Lundberg and Quoc Cao: A Hollywood Romance

Praya Lundberg and Quoc Cao's love story has all the makings of a Hollywood romance. They were introduced via Praya's mother, who happened to sit next to Quoc at a hair salon. After getting into conversation with this nice young man, Praya's mother discovered that he was single - like her daughter - so she set them up. 'We instantly connected and continued our relationship, starting off as friends.

' Separated by continents, with Praya in the USA and Quoc in Vietnam, they fell in love on the telephone, with the pandemic making things even more difficult. 'We really got the chance to get to know each other in the old-fashioned way. A favourite saying of Quoc's is, 'slow and steady wins the race', and I guess that was true because we are now married after a long courtship.





