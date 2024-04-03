Powerful Earthquake in Taiwan Creates Tsunami

A powerful earthquake in Taiwan caused damage to buildings and created a tsunami that reached southern Japanese islands. The earthquake had a magnitude of 7.4 and resulted in a downgrade of the tsunami forecast from 3 meters to 1 meter.

No injuries or damages have been reported in Japan. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center stated that the threat of a tsunami has largely passed.

