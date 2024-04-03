Powerful Earthquake in Taiwan Creates Tsunami

A powerful earthquake in Taiwan caused damage to buildings and created a tsunami that reached southern Japanese islands. The earthquake had a magnitude of 7.4 and resulted in a downgrade of the tsunami forecast from 3 meters to 1 meter.
No injuries or damages have been reported in Japan. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center stated that the threat of a tsunami has largely passed.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Damages Buildings and Creates TsunamiA powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter scale has struck Taiwan, causing damage to buildings and creating a tsunami. The earthquake hit the city of Hualien, with a five-storey building heavily damaged. Train and subway services were suspended across the island.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »
Strong earthquake shakes Taiwan and damages buildingsThe Japan Meteorological Agency forecast a tsunami of up to three metres for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »