Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Damages Buildings and Creates Tsunami

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter scale has struck Taiwan, causing damage to buildings and creating a tsunami. The earthquake hit the city of Hualien, with a five-storey building heavily damaged.

Train and subway services were suspended across the island.

