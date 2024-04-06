Power cut affects G1 postcode area in Glasgow

SP Energy Networks was made aware of the power cut at around 9.10am this morning (April 6). They said they had no advance warning of the power cut which is affecting the G1 postcode area. The cause is not currently known. A statement on the SP Energy Networks website said:"There is a power cut affecting the G1 postcode area of Glasgow ."Our next available engineer will attend the site to find and fix the fault as quickly and as safely as possible.

The following postcodes have been affected by the power cut: G1 1HA, G1 1HE, G1 1HF, G1 1LH, G1 1PH, G1 1PH, G1 1PY, G1 1PZ, G1 1GQB, G1 1QD, G1 1QE, G1 1QG, G1 1QH, G1 1QN and G78 1RW.

Power Cut G1 Postcode Area Glasgow Engineers Fault

