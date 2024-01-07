Poverty Epidemic in Scotland Puts Children at Risk of Being Put in Care

Thousands of parents face putting their children in care because of a poverty epidemic sweeping Scotland, Gordon Brown has warned. The Former Prime Minister has revealed a staggering one in ten families using a charity he supports in Fife believe they could have to hand sons and daughters to social services. He has told of one recent case where a father left his distraught 16-year-old boy at a charity depot because he couldn’t afford to feed and clothe the teenager.

Brown, who launches a campaign highlighting the “national emergency” this week, said: “Political attention is on the timing of the general election, but millions of families face a more immediate challenge - simply surviving to the end of the week. “From north to south a hidden poverty epidemic is spreading across the country. It is fast becoming a national emergency. “This is the pandemic that no Minister ever mentions, a silent crisis striking thousands of children in bedless bedrooms, millions of parents in foodless kitchens, and dozens of communities in increasingly hopeless destitutio





