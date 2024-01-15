Potholes Cause Misery in 2023 as Scientists Seek Solutions

Potholes caused misery in 2023 on a scale not seen in years, but scientists hope technology like self-healing roads will help rid us of them for good. Reports of potholes and damage they caused hit five-year highs, according to local governments and the AA. Scientists warn climate change will worsen the problem as more wet weather and temperature extremes give an extra battering to the surfaces we drive on.

Almost 630,000 potholes were reported to councils in England, Scotland and Wales between January and November 2023, a five-year high, according to local government data compiled by campaign group Round Our Way following a Freedom of Information request. Data was only available from 115 out of 208 councils approached, meaning the total number of reported potholes is likely to be much higher. "Potholes are the bane of many of our lives and put drivers, cyclists and even pedestrians at risk of serious injury," says Roger Harding, director of Round Our Wa





