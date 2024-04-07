Pothole branded 'monster' disappears overnight after intervention

A pothole in the south of the city which was branded a 'monster' as it 'swallowed' cans and traffic cones has vanished overnight. The road defects on Rutherglen Road near Shawfield Stadium were described as a 'disgrace' by a resident. But less than 12 hours after Glasgow Live intervened - road teams were seen hard at work fixing the road.
On Friday, we reported how a resident had raised concerns about the potholes which had appeared around a year ago with cones and signs from nearby road works being moved into them to warn drivers. Speaking to Glasgow Live, they said: "The roads are an absolute disgrace. READ MORE: Storm Kathleen forces Glasgow flight to divert to London after two failed landings READ MORE: The stunning village just 45 minutes from Glasgow named one of UK's poshes "Most are easily avoidable but the potholes at the traffic lights are a hazard to everyone
Pothole Monster Road Defects Disgrace Intervention Road Teams Fixing
