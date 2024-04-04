Potential Treatment May Significantly Reduce Airway Damage in Asthma Attacks

If all goes to plan, this would be the first treatment that significantly reduces, or even eliminates, the airway damage , mucus and inflammation that results from such an attack. This, in turn, would greatly reduce the risk of future attacks and potentially prevent them altogether – as this airway damage has now been identified as a key cause.

The researchers discovered that the damage is caused by constricted airways, and identified a chemical that can ease that restriction – thereby reducing the risk of a future attack. They have successfully tested it on living mice and on human airway tissue and are now conducting toxicity tests to determine whether it is safe for people to use

Treatment Gadolinium Airway Damage Inflammation Asthma Attacks Risk Reduction Prevention Constricted Airways Mice Human Airway Tissue Toxicity Tests

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Immune cell protein identified as potential target for rare liver cancer treatmentFibrolamellar carcinoma (FLC) is a rare liver cancer with a poor prognosis if not addressed early with surgery. The disease is caused by a single genetic mutation that creates a fusion protein.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Biologists discover propionate supplementation as a potential treatment for Parkinson's diseaseA research team led by Professor Chaogu Zheng from the School of Biological Sciences at The University of Hong Kong (HKU) recently discovered that propionate, a short-chain fatty acid (SCFA), strongly suppressed neurodegeneration in animal models of Parkinson's disease (PD) by regulating interorgan signaling between the intestine and brain.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Inhibition of Oxidative Phosphorylation: Potential Treatment for Genetic DiseaseResearchers have discovered that inhibiting oxidative phosphorylation could lead to a new potential treatment for an intractable genetic disease. This finding opens up possibilities for developing targeted therapies to improve patient outcomes.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Study opens the door to earlier diagnosis and potential treatment for Alzheimer's diseaseA study might open the door to earlier diagnosis and a potential pathway toward slowing the progression of Alzheimer's disease. Researchers have discovered a special receptor on immune cells that can effectively bind and neutralize harmful 'beta proteins,' which are strongly associated with the disease.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Research uncovers potential pathway for breast cancer treatmentA recent University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences uncovers a critical pathway involved in immune evasion by breast cancer cells.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

New insights into aggressive breast cancer and potential treatment optionsTriple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is difficult to treat due to its aggressive nature and resistance to chemotherapy. Exciting research published by the University of Southern Denmark sheds light on the mechanisms that drive this resistance and gives hope for better treatment for patients in the future.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »