Postmaster's battle with Post Office over £100k black hole as stressful as cancer fight

A young postmaster who survived cancer has told how his ordeal over plugging a £100,000 Horizon black hole was as stressful as his fight with the deadly disease. Salman Aslam said a relentless five-year battle with the Post Office over major discrepancies at his Motherwell branch destroyed his life. The 25-year-old finally walked away from the business he took over from his father last summer, having been blamed for another £80,000 shortfall he could not pay.

Salman, from Bathgate, West Lothian, spoke out after other Scots postmasters told the Record that the Fujitsu IT system – which was previously blamed for the wrongful convictions of hundreds of postmasters and is at the centre of a national scandal – is still making lives a misery. He says Horizon left him broke, depressed and had tarnished his reputation. He told the Record: “For the five years I was in that post office I genuinely lived in fear of an audit team coming in and finding us short. “I probably accumulated up to £100,000 in cash I had put in myself. I should never have paid it al





