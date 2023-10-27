Postecoglou urges Tottenham to sign classy Turkish star to replace exit-linked midfielder

Tottenham are considering a January move for Fenerbahce defensive midfielder Ismail Yuksek, who Ange Postecoglou is reportedly a huge fan of.

Despite this, Postecoglou is still keen to make more additions to his squad in the January transfer window, and it’s thought that the manager is eyeing a new midfielder. It’s stated that the former Celtic manager likes Yuksek’s style ‘very much’ and has already begun ‘detailed research on him.’ This is the reason why Tottenham scouts are planning to watch the player live when Fenerbahce face Trabzonspor next week.

The defensive centre-mid made 19 league appearances last term, and has already featured 15 times this season, scoring one goal and making two assists in the process.claim that he aims to help his club ‘make money’ if he does leave Fenerbahce in January. Along with Tottenham, Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen have also registered an interest in the midfielder headtopics.com

