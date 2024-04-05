Postecoglou excited for Celtic vs Rangers derby

Ange Postecoglou has nailed his Celtic colours to the mast ahead of this weekend's derby fixture against Rangers . Brendan Rodgers' side - the Premiership league leaders - will make the short journey across Glasgow to face their arch-rivals on Sunday lunchtime. The champions hold a slender lead at the summit of just one point having played a game more than the Ibrox club.

Postecoglou, who left Celtic for Tottenham last summer, very much had Rangers' number during his time in charge of the Hoops, winning back-to-back titles, and five out of the six domestic trophies available to him in Scotland. And he's looking forward to watching the game this weekend before taking charge of Spurs' latest home match against Nottingham Forest at 6pm on Sunday evening. "Yeah, I think it's early on Sunday so I'll definitely be watching," the Australian said."It's one of the biggest rivalries in world football, mat

