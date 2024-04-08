Post Office Minister Calls for Jail Time for Those Responsible for Horizon Scandal

Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake has said people responsible for the Horizon scandal “should go to jail”. He joined victims of the scandal on Monday morning's edition of BBC Breakfast (April 8). Former subpostmasters spoke out about their own horrific ordeals in the aftermath of the scandal which has ruined hundreds of lives. More than 900 Post Office workers were convicted of theft, fraud and false accounting between 1999 and 2015, based on faulty Horizon data.

Their lives ripped apart by bankruptcy, prison time, and reputational ruin. Around 700 of these prosecutions were carried out by the Post Office. A public inquiry is currently ongoing and the Metropolitan Police is now investigating executives from the Post Office and its software provider, Fujitsu. READ MORE: Netflix fans spot issue with Andrew Scott as Ripley despite 'phenomenal' performance Mr Hollinrake told BBC Breakfast: “The inquiry is unearthing the evidence, what you see now is a result of the inquiry, the statutory inquiry. The Metropolitan Police are undertaking an investigation – the Government doesn’t do that, the police do that. “When evidence has been established, people should be prosecuted – that’s my view. And I think you, and other people I’ve spoken to, and I certainly feel, people within the Post Office, possibly further afield, should go to jai

