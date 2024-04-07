Positive BBC Sport comments about Newcastle United's recent performance

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United ’s excellent three points on Saturday at Craven Cottage. A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’. The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club. Instead, pretty much just about the actual football and the referee and VAR… ‘Absolutely fantastic result, keeping us in the hunt. And that’s all down to the coach, getting the absolute most out of very depleted resources. I am more convinced than ever that all those people who week after week post nonsense about Howe being sacked or his time being up are just desperate to separate our very capable team from their very capable coach.’ ‘He’ll be gone in the summer for sure.’ ‘6th this season with the challenges ahead of him would be better than fourth last. Incredible work by Eddie and his support team

