Portuguese teammates set to face each other in Old Firm battle

They have been brothers in arms for Portugal since making their international debuts together as schoolboys. But Paulo Bernardo has had no problem putting his friendship with Fabio Silva on hold this past week as they prepare to face each other in Old Firm battle at Ibrox . Celtic midfielder Bernardo and Rangers striker Silva were side by side as recently as last month on a successful international break with Portugal ’s Under-21s.

Both players were in scoring form as convincing victories over the Faroe Islands and Croatia kept the Portuguese firmly on course to qualify for next year’s Euro Under-21 finals in Slovakia. Even as they shared the joy of those wins, however, the duo were casting their minds forward to today’s massive showdown. The Old Firm clash at Ibrox could go a long way to deciding which one of them ends the Scottish season as league title winner. Bernardo said: “We spoke to each other about it when we were playing for the national team last mont

Portugal Paulo Bernardo Fabio Silva Old Firm Ibrox Celtic Rangers Scottish League Title

