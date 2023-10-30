Portuguese Police Apologise to McCann Family for Investigation

Portuguese police have reportedly apologised to the parents of Madeleine McCann for the way detectives investigated the case and treated the family.

The delegation reportedly said the initial investigation was not handled properly, insufficient importance was given at the time to missing children, and officers did not properly appreciate the McCanns’ position as foreigners in an environment they did not understand.

That status was eventually lifted and the investigation was shelved in 2008, but the couple remained under suspicion in Portugal for years. Months after Scotland Yard launched its own investigation, Operation Grange, into Madeleine’s disappearance in 2013, Portuguese police confirmed that a review of their original inquiry had uncovered new lines of inquiry, and they reopened the case. headtopics.com

Hans Christian Wolters, one of the German prosecutors on the case, told the BBC the apology is “a good sign”, adding: “It shows that, in Portugal, there’s development in the McCann case.”

Portuguese Police Apologise to Madeleine McCann's Parents for InvestigationPortuguese police have apologised to the parents of Madeleine McCann for the way detectives investigated the case and treated the family. The police delegation admitted that the initial investigation was mishandled and insufficient importance was given to missing children at the time. Read more ⮕

Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann’s parentsA delegation of senior Portuguese police officers reportedly travelled from Lisbon to London earlier this year. Read more ⮕

Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann’s parents 16 years after her disappearanceSenior detectives are said to have apologised for the police's handling of the case and how Kate and Gerry McCann were treated Read more ⮕

Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann's parentsA delegation of senior Portuguese police officers reportedly travelled from Lisbon to London earlier this year. Read more ⮕

Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann parentsPortuguese police apologised to Madeleine McCann's parents due to how they handled the investigation into her disappearance Read more ⮕

Portuguese Police Apologize to McCann Family for Handling of Madeleine McCann CasePortuguese police have apologized to the McCann family for the way they handled the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007. The family has not commented on the apology. The police now believe that the initial investigation was not properly conducted and that missing children were not given enough importance. German authorities suspect a German national, Christian Brueckner, of killing Madeleine McCann. Read more ⮕