Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann's parents 16 years after her disappearanceSunday’s unrest followed several other anti-Israel incidents in recent days in Russia’s North Caucasus region in response toRussian carrier Red Wings departed Tel Aviv airport at just after 3pm on Sunday and later landed on the runway at Makhachkala airport on Sunday evening.

Protesters on the apron area of Makhachkala airport after reports spread a flight was arriving with ‘Israeli refugees’ (Photo: @askrasul/Telegram/AFP via Getty)Members of the crowd trespassed into restricted areas of the airport, which was then closed due to the disruption.Arrivals forced back onto plane as crowd confronts them on tarmacFootage showed airline staff ushering passengers back on to planes as the mob approached the aircraft.

“This is your captain,” one announcement said. “There’s an angry mob outside that doesn’t know where we’ve come from and why . It’s possible we’ll also come under attack.” Law enforcement personnel march past as protesters gather at the airport in Makhachkala (Photo: @askrasul/Telegram/AFP via Getty)The Russian Aviation Authority has closed the airport for all flights until it completes security checks. headtopics.com

‘s office on Sunday night said Israel “expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis”.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: i newspaper »

Portuguese Police Apologize to McCann Family for Handling of Madeleine McCann CasePortuguese police have apologized to the McCann family for the way they handled the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007. The family has not commented on the apology. The police now believe that the initial investigation was not properly conducted and that missing children were not given enough importance. German authorities suspect a German national, Christian Brueckner, of killing Madeleine McCann. Read more ⮕

Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann’s parents 16 years after her disappearanceSenior detectives are said to have apologised for the police's handling of the case and how Kate and Gerry McCann were treated Read more ⮕

Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann's parentsA delegation of senior Portuguese police officers reportedly travelled from Lisbon to London earlier this year. Read more ⮕

Portuguese Police Apologise to Madeleine McCann's Parents for InvestigationPortuguese police have apologised to the parents of Madeleine McCann for the way detectives investigated the case and treated the family. The police delegation admitted that the initial investigation was mishandled and insufficient importance was given to missing children at the time. Read more ⮕

Madeleine McCann's parents receive apology from Portuguese policeOfficers travelled from Lisbon to London to say sorry in person. Read more ⮕

Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann’s parentsA delegation of senior Portuguese police officers reportedly travelled from Lisbon to London earlier this year. Read more ⮕