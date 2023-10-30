Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann parents

Portuguese police met the parents of Madeleine McCann and apologised to them for the way they handled her disappearance.They met Gerry McCann and apologised for the way detectives investigated the case and treated the family.Kate and Gerry McCann

Mrs McCann said she was offered a deal to admit covering up her daughter's death in exchange for a shorter sentence. Portuguese police now say their initial investigation into Madeleine's disappearance was not handled properly, BBC News reports.

This was in part due to the"insufficient importance given at the time to missing children" and the fact the parents' "position as foreigners in an environment they did not understand was not appreciated".Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. headtopics.com

Portuguese Police Apologize to McCann Family for Handling of Madeleine McCann CasePortuguese police have apologized to the McCann family for the way they handled the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007. The family has not commented on the apology. The police now believe that the initial investigation was not properly conducted and that missing children were not given enough importance. German authorities suspect a German national, Christian Brueckner, of killing Madeleine McCann. Read more ⮕

Madeleine McCann's parents receive apology from Portuguese policeOfficers travelled from Lisbon to London to say sorry in person. Read more ⮕

Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann’s parentsA delegation of senior Portuguese police officers reportedly travelled from Lisbon to London earlier this year. Read more ⮕

Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann’s parents 16 years after her disappearanceSenior detectives are said to have apologised for the police's handling of the case and how Kate and Gerry McCann were treated Read more ⮕

Portuguese Police Apologise to Madeleine McCann's Parents for InvestigationPortuguese police have apologised to the parents of Madeleine McCann for the way detectives investigated the case and treated the family. The police delegation admitted that the initial investigation was mishandled and insufficient importance was given to missing children at the time. Read more ⮕

Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann's parentsA delegation of senior Portuguese police officers reportedly travelled from Lisbon to London earlier this year. Read more ⮕