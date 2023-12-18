Portsmouth Defeats Shrewsbury with Goals from Kamara and Pack

Two goals from Abu Kamara and another from Marlon Pack maintained the momentum for John Mousinho's men. Just before the half-hour mark, Paddy Lane cut the ball back to Kusini Yengi in the heart of the box, but the Pompey forward blasted it over the bar. The visitors took the lead on the stroke of half-time. Pack launched a long throw to the back post and Kamara bundled the ball into the net.

Pompey doubled their lead in the 62nd minute when Lane cut in from the left to reach the near post and lay the ball off to Pack, who poked it in from close range. Shrewsbury came close to pulling a goal back with under 20 minutes remaining. Mal Benning fed a ball into fellow substitute Max Mata in the box. The striker held off a defender before shooting but his effort went over. Kamara completed the scoring with six minutes remaining after being played through on goal by Christian Saydee, rifling the ball into the net.Attempt saved. Christian Saydee (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Colby Bisho





