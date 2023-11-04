Popular Village Pub Submits New Expansion Plans After Initial Opposition

A popular village pub has submitted new plans for a major expansion after locals opposed its first attempt. The Frame Breakers pub in High Street, Ruddington, has changed its renovation and expansion plans to reflect the rest of the buildings in the pleasant village after its initial effort drew criticism. The pub's landlords pulled previous plans, which included a large three storey extension decorated with white render, in August after receiving objections to its striking design

. In a recently submitted planning application, the applicant said the altered design would draw more from the wider context of the village, being two storeys' tall instead of three and echoing the architecture of surrounding buildings. A section of the boundary wall would be removed to provide a new, accessible entrance. Previously the pub's landlords said the revamp would enable it to follow two strategies to "ensure the viability" of the Frame Breakers in the future. The extended building would host an expanded restaurant and bar with a new commercial kitchen, increased inside capacity, a new dedicated family dining area and an outdoor seating area. It would also include new serviced overnight accommodation. There would be four one-bedroom self catering units, reduced from the originally planned six

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NOTTSLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LİVELANCS: Village pub loved by food experts praising its roaring fires and hearty foodThe Dressers Arms at Wheelton, Chorley, has been praised by some of the top critics in the country

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Village pub submits major expansion plan after oppositionThere was criticism from the public

Source: nottslive | Read more »

BBCEMT: Brighton: Plans to build offices next to Prince Albert pub rejectedPlans were submitted for a Four-storey office building, with a shop or café on the ground floor, and a basement that would have to be dug out.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

BLOGPRESTON: Restaurant, bar, pool and lodges in confirmed plans for Preston holiday villageGoosnargh Holiday Village - Image: FWP Limited A huge holiday village is to be built in the Preston countryside on land that used to be home to a golf cours

Source: blogpreston | Read more »

NORTHAMPTONUK: Plans to build new solar farm next to small Northamptonshire village submittedIf the plans are accepted by North Northamptonshire Council the grid could produce up to 49MW of electricity

Source: NorthamptonUK | Read more »

LEPONLİNE: 'Cynical' new housing plans for the Preston village of Broughton to be heard at public inquiryA public inquiry will be held next year into controversial plans for a proposed housing estate on the outskirts of Preston.

Source: leponline | Read more »