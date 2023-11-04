Popular Village Pub Submits New Expansion Plans After Initial Opposition

A popular village pub has submitted new plans for a major expansion after locals opposed its first attempt. The Frame Breakers pub in High Street, Ruddington, has changed its renovation and expansion plans to reflect the rest of the buildings in the pleasant village after its initial effort drew criticism. The pub's landlords pulled previous plans, which included a large three storey extension decorated with white render, in August after receiving objections to its striking design
. In a recently submitted planning application, the applicant said the altered design would draw more from the wider context of the village, being two storeys' tall instead of three and echoing the architecture of surrounding buildings. A section of the boundary wall would be removed to provide a new, accessible entrance. Previously the pub's landlords said the revamp would enable it to follow two strategies to "ensure the viability" of the Frame Breakers in the future. The extended building would host an expanded restaurant and bar with a new commercial kitchen, increased inside capacity, a new dedicated family dining area and an outdoor seating area. It would also include new serviced overnight accommodation. There would be four one-bedroom self catering units, reduced from the originally planned six
