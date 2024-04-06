Popular salon in Beeston to close after more than a decade

A salon owner has announced that she will be closing her popular salon after running the business for more than a decade. Lucy Shaw first created Effortless Beauty in Beeston back in 2010, after she worked as a therapist and manager in various other salons across the town, Nottingham and West Bridgford. However, the 41-year-old has announced that the business will close for good on Tuesday, April 9, after 14 years of trading, 12 of which have been based at the Caritas Clinic in Beeston .
In an emotional post to her customers, Lucy wrote: "The time has come for me to hang up my beauty uniform which I have worn since 2001, when I first qualified as a beauty therapist. "Every year my costings go up and these are due to go up again in April and unfortunately it is no longer viable to carry on with the ever increasing cost
Salon Beeston Lucy Shaw Effortless Beauty Closing Business Therapist Manager Caritas Clinic
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »