Popular Sale Pub Reopens After Major Refurbishment

A popular Sale pub has reopened its doors following a major refurbishment. The Kings Ransom , situated on the Bridgewater Canal on Britannia shut for several weeks while the six-figure revamp was underway. The pub, which is known for its lively atmosphere and evening entertainment, features a floating barge-style beer garden which is popular spot come summer.

The exterior and interiors have both been updated as part of the transformation, and the investment has also provided a number of job opportunities with the pub team growing from a team of 22 to 35. Inside, there has been a complete makeover, with a new contemporary décor featuring a brighter colour scheme, updated restrooms and plush new furniture. Outside, the space has been extended and upgraded to include new decking, comfortable seating and 'mood' lighting

