Popular Preston city centre mural confirmed to be staying

Deepdale saw more than 150 people bed down in some very typical Preston weather to raise tens of thousands of pounds for rough sleepers in the city. Those sleeping out on the side of the pitch faced increasingly strong winds and heavy rain throughout Friday night into Saturday morning for the sleep out . Jordan and Lisa quickly retreated into the Sir Tom Finney Stand as the rain came down.
Lisa said: “We took part in 2019 and we also know how difficult the weather can be in the city so we wanted to get down early to make sure we picked out the most sheltered spot. “I think it’s fantastic the effort that everyone puts in to take part and organise the Sleep Out too and it’s for such a good cause.” The city weather lulled everyone into a false sense of security as the evening started dry as those taking part heard from The Foxton’s chief executive Jeff Marsh about the impact their efforts would make on the charity’s work to help rough sleepers
