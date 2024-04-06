Popular Manchester brunch spot to open branch in Liverpool

One of Manchester 's "busiest" brunch and coffee spots is set to open a branch in Liverpool city centre. Ezra and Gil, which already has venues on Hilton Street and Peter Street in Manchester , is opening in the former Bouchon on Castle Street . The coffee shop is known across the Northern Quarter for constantly being busy, with queues regularly forming before it even opens. French restaurant Bouchon closed in late 2023, in what was described as a "real loss" to the city.

Opening its first venue in 2015 and a second in 2019, Ezra and Gil draws in crowds for its cake counter and brunch menu which boasts pancakes, French toast and stacked sourdough dishes. Breakfast favourites include eggs royal and vegetarian and vegan options. Reviewers often mention how busy the venue can be but that doesn't seem to put them off

