Popular Italian café reveals real reason they were closed to customers

The owner of a Prestwich café has said he is 'honoured' after he revealed his eatery was chosen as the location for a major photoshoot with Manchester City star Jack Grealish.

Nico from Lupo Caffe Italiano said he was approached by Puma, who were looking for 'somewhere very Italian' to capture the England footballer in their new Palermo trainers. He said the shoot was a 'great experience' and thanked 'pal' Grealish, who posed for a picture.

The café revealed the photoshoot took place 'a few weeks ago,' when they closed for an entire weekend, saying they were 'now able to disclose' the reason for the closure. READ MORE: Police cordon in place and forensics on scene after knife recovered near where man was stabbed to death headtopics.com

READ MORE: Neglect contributed to death of much-loved dad found 'unresponsive' in bedroom in locked psychiatric ward, inquest finds "@pumasportstyle @puma approached us as they were looking for somewhere very Italian to do a photoshoot with Mr @jackgrealish for the launch of their new Palermo trainers," they wrote in an Instagram post.

"It has been a great experience, the car park was full of every sort of imaginable track with incredible lighting and camera systems, make-up artists, technicians," the post continued. "On Sunday there were about 50 people buzzing around the place. headtopics.com

"I feel honoured to be chosen for such a great experience and if anyone out there is interested in doing any photoshoots or movies were are open for discussion," he added.The post has been met with celebrations from fans of the cafe, who congratulated them on the campaign. "Wow!! Very cool," one wrote, while another said the opportunity was 'amazing'.

