Popular Fish and Chip Shop Sold as Owner Retires After 38 Years

Property agent Smith and Clough Business Associated said the move was a sign of positivity in the sector.Jonathan Clough, of Smith and Clough, commented: “We are pleased to announce the sale of Anton’s fish and chip shop on Glasgow Road, which was situated within a busy retail precinct in Kilmarnock.

Clough continued: "It has been a tough last few years for the fish & chip sector, however this is the latest in a line of recent deals, with another few in the pipeline, so there is still demand for this popular and resilient sector."

