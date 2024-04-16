Popular Fish and Chip Shop Sold as Owner Retires After 38 Years

Property agent Smith and Clough Business Associated said the move was a sign of positivity in the sector.Jonathan Clough, of Smith and Clough, commented: “We are pleased to announce the sale of Anton’s fish and chip shop on Glasgow Road, which was situated within a busy retail precinct in Kilmarnock.
Clough continued: “It has been a tough last few years for the fish & chip sector, however this is the latest in a line of recent deals, with another few in the pipeline, so there is still demand for this popular and resilient sector.”We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories. We’ve got the most informed readers in Scotland, asking each other the big questions about the future of our country.
Fish And Chip Shop Retirement Sale Positivity Sector
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
