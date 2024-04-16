Popular Beeston Restaurant to Close as Owner Opens New Venture

The owner of a popular Beeston restaurant has made the bittersweet announcement that the restaurant is set to close. A buyer has been found for the site, which was put up for sale more than a year ago.

The post said: "To each and every one who has walked through our doors and experienced our ethos we thank you so much and appreciate every single one of you."May 25 will be our last day of trading and this is the end of an era for us so we would invite you to come and celebrate with us from now until then to bring up memories from yourselves and all the team at TFC that have been honoured to serve you and have made some fantastic friends and met some amazing customers.

Customers said the news was "so sad". One commented: "So sad to read this. You are such an asset to the area." Another wrote: Nooooooo! Say it ain’t so! Wishing you guys all the luck and best wishes for your new venture. Absolutely gutted to lose my favourite restaurant in Beeston." The Frustrated Chef opened in Chilwell Road in 2016. Mattias had previously been the head chef at La Toque and The Library in Wollaton Road, Beeston. At the time of opening he said: "The intention is to make people feel special and, as when on holiday, forget about time." The name came from nearly 10 years of testing and tweaking dishes, several false starts looking at premises and many hours spent seeking business partners.

