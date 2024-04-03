Popular Ancoats Restaurant Broken Into for the Fourth Time

A popular Ancoats restaurant has shared a heartbreaking message after being broken into for the fourth time. The Blue Eyed Panda, on the corner of Jersey Street and Henry Street, took to social media to share the news that the restaurant had been broken into again, with the back door of the property damaged. While owners say little was taken, they have said that they are 'very angry' and 'frustrated' that it keeps happening to them.

It was October 2020 when the restaurant was last broken into, with the front door smashed in the early hours of the morning. It was also broken twice into in the winter of 2019, but owner Carolina Ho said they only took food because the team at the restaurant hadn't left anything of value

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

