Poppies are to be made entirely from paper from this year - with a little help from a factory in Kendal.

Part of the poppies have been made at the James Cropper factory since 1978 and now with a new entirely paper design, the whole poppy will be made in Cumbria. . Working with the Royal British Legion (RBL), and design consultancy Matter, the paper poppy will reduce carbon emissions by 40 per cent, is free from single-use plastic and can be recycled in ordinary paper recycling collections.

To celebrate the launch of the Poppy Appeal, James Cropper commissioned Yorkshire-based paper engineer and paper cut designer, Sarah-Louise Matthews to create a 3ft interpretation of the paper poppy. This week, the artwork was proudly installed in the Kendal mill entrance to welcome all visitors.Managing Director, Richard Bracewell attended the unveiling with Master Colour Blender, Tony Bellas who creates the poppy red colour for the paper. headtopics.com

James Cropper has launched a local initiative - inviting the community to create their own poppy using James Cropper paper. The creations will also be displayed in the paper mill’s reception. The poppy paper is made from a blend of renewable fibres from responsible sources, 50 per cent of which has been recovered from paper coffee cup production via James Cropper’s CupCycling facility. The design is part of RBL’s commitment to reducing single-use plastic in all its activities in a drive to be economical, sustainable, and less impactful to the environment.

The new poppy, which is available now, maintains the iconic poppy design and leaf shape and can be fastened with a pin, inserted into a buttonhole, or stick on versions are available.

