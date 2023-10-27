Pope leads prayers for world ‘in a dark hour’

Pope Francis has led special Friday evening prayers in St Peter’s Basilica for a world “in a dark hour” and in “great danger” from what he described as the folly of war.
He said he was praying for “especially those countries and regions at war” and he pleaded with Mary to “take the initiative for us, in these times rent by conflicts and laid waste by the fire of arms”.Pope Francis leaves after attending a prayer for peace inside St Peter’s Basilica (Andrew Medichini/AP)He has also decried the massacre by Hamas of civilians in Israel, at a music concert and in their homes.
During Friday’s basilica service, Francis deplored that the human family “has strayed from the path of peace, preferred Cain to Abel, and lost the ability to see each others as brothers and sisters dwelling in a common home”. He was referring to the Biblical account of two brothers, one who fatally turns against the other. headtopics.com
His prayers included one for hearts “imprisoned by hatred” as well as an appeal for national leaders to seek paths of peace. He further prayed for a reconciliation for those who are “seduced by evil, blinded by power and hate”.
But in a Thursday phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Francis expressed hope, according to the Vatican’s readout of the call, for two states and a special statute for the city of Jerusalem, with its several sites sacred to faithful of Judaism, Christianity and Islam. headtopics.com
