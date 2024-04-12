Pope Francis to Visit Indonesia, East Timor, Papua New Guinea, and Singapore in September

Pope Francis will visit Indonesia , East Timor , Papua New Guinea and Singapore in September, the Vatican has announced, confirming the longest trip of Francis’ papacy that is sure to test his health, stamina and mobility. The Vatican confirmed the September 2-13 visit, saying the 87-year-old pope would visit Jakarta, Indonesia ; Port Moresby and Vanimo, Papua New Guinea ; Dili, East Timor ; and Singapore .

Pope Francis waves as he leaves after his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square at The Vatican (Andrew Medichini/AP) Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, had to cancel a planned visit to Dubai late last year after he came down with a bad case of bronchitis. He suffered from respiratory problems all winter and had to curtail his participation in Holy Week events to save his energy for Easter. Francis has also been using a wheelchair for nearly two years because of bad knee ligaments, and has said that traveling has become increasingly more difficult. And yet at 11 days, the trip would be the longest of Francis’ papacy, outpacing by a few days some of his long trips to the Americas early on in his 11-year papacy. It will bring the Argentine Jesuit to the world’s most populous Muslim nation, Indonesia, as well as the former Portuguese colony of East Timor, where the Catholic Church wields enormous influenc

Pope Francis Visit Indonesia East Timor Papua New Guinea Singapore Vatican Trip Health Stamina Mobility Catholic Church

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Francis set to travel across Asia in longest trip of papacyThe 87-year-old will visit Indonesia, East Timor, Papua New Guinea and Singapore in September, the Vatican announced.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Pope Francis attends Easter Vigil Mass after missing procession over ill healthThe Pope's voice at times sounded raspy and out of breath, but he read out all of his prepared texts

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Pope Francis leads Easter Vigil at St Peter's after skipping Colosseum procession on Good FridayThe pontiff made the last minute decision to pull out of yesterday's event as a health precaution.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Pope Francis misses Good Friday procession to 'preserve his health'The 87-year-old Pontiff had been expected to preside over the Way of the Cross procession, which is a re-enactment of Jesus' death by crucifixion.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Pope Francis misses Good Friday procession to 'preserve his health'The 87-year-old Pontiff had been expected to preside over the Way of the Cross procession, which is a re-enactment of Jesus' death by crucifixion.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Pope Francis misses Good Friday procession to 'preserve his health'The 87-year-old Pontiff had been expected to preside over the Way of the Cross procession, which is a re-enactment of Jesus' death by crucifixion.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »